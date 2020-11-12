Wayne Michael Holt, 75, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born April 27, 1945 to the late Milton and Eleanor (nee Smith) Holt. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Betty Holt.
Wayne will be remembered as a very social person who loved to dance and chit chat. He never met a stranger and often went out of his way to help anyone. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved animals of all kinds, but especially dogs, none more so than his beloved, Sadie. Wayne was a proud Vietnam War veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Serena Karlson (married to William) and Michael Holt, his grandchildren; Shawn Holt, Michelle Holt, Sophie Karlson, and Liam Karlson, his sisters; Betty Jean Smith, Patricia Whipp, and Katherine Walters. Wayne is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters Irene Holt, Mary Wetzel, Evelyn Tobery, and Barbara Howard.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Sunday November 15, 2020 from 4pm - 6pm. Graveside burial services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 10am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
