Wayne Eugene Ott of Thurmont, Maryland, born
April 28, 1941, in Lander, Maryland, to Cadwell and Virginia (Lapole) Ott, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 12, at Kline Hospice House. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Judy; his children Adie (R.C.) Harbaugh of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Tim (Fay) Ott of Laurel, Maryland, and Jason (Dani) Ott of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren Lynsie (Josh) Straw of Currituck, North Carolina, Kurt (Kelli) Wanrow of Aylett, Virginia, Paige and Connor Ott, and Chloe, Graci, Emmi, and Joshua Ott; his step-grandchildren Abbie Musselman and Nathan and Toni Harbaugh; and his great-grandchild Jaelynn Straw. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Eleanor Lea) Ott of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law, Teresa Ringer of Walkersville, Maryland, and her family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Melvin E. Ringer of Walkersville, Maryland.
Wayne graduated from Frederick High School in 1959, where he was a drummer in the marching band. He continued beating out rhythms with silverware at the table for every meal. He spent most of his life working in the road construction industry operating heavy equipment. After more than 30 years of service with the F.O. Day Company in Rockville, he retired as Superintendent in 2006. Bowling, archery, tennis, golf, baseball, woodworking, and fishing were activities he enjoyed in his earlier days but his greatest pastime, in addition to family gatherings and attending his children's/grandchildren's school and sports activities, was riding his Harley and hunting, especially on his annual trips to Montana. More recently, he enjoyed breakfast at Bollinger's with his buddies, and was proud to be mowing his lawn with the biggest mower he could buy - even if he occasionally ran it into the ditch.
Wayne's family is extremely grateful for all the kind actions and comradery of his many friends and acquaintances over the years, too numerous to mention here. They are also indebted to the emergency medical technicians of the Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, his many physicians and specialists, and the staff of Frederick Health Hospital and Kline Hospice House for the competent, compassionate, and professional care he received.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private
Wayne's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.