Wayne Eugene Shank, age 81, of Damascus, died unexpectedly Friday, November 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital-Germantown, due to complications from an infection. Born July 22, 1938 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Harvey Franklin and Maude Hahn Shank. He was the husband of Patsy V. Barton Shank, his wife of 59 years.
Wayne was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Frederick. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for seven years. He was employed from 1963 to 2002 with Burns Aluminum of Damascus, installing aluminum products. He then worked for D & M. Roofing of Montgomery County. He was a member of the Isaak Walton League in Damascus and Poolesville and loved competitive archery, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter, Terry L. Shank of Damascus, grandson, Joshua P. Schmidt of Seattle, WA; brother, Richard Shank and wife Irene of Thurmont and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Dwaine E. Shank in 2002, an infant brother and 2 sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Gordon Narvesen and Seminarian Ron Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hill Cemetery, c/o Jim Poole, 10828 Coppermine Rd., Woodsboro, MD 21798.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019