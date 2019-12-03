|
Wayne T. Robinson, Sr. of Middletown, MD, formerly of Washington, DC, departed to eternal life after a short illness. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in DC and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He received an associate's degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology and was a licensed Steam Engineer & Journeyman Electrician. He later worked at Georgetown University Hospital in the power plant and as Building Engineer & Project Manager in various contractual positions at the Veterans Admin. and the National Building Museum in DC. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughters Laurie, Jennell & Carmen, sons Wayne, Jr. & Brian, and many cherished grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703. Viewing is at 10:30 a.m., family hour at 11 a.m., and funeral at 12 noon.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019