Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Grossnickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne W. Grossnickle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne W. Grossnickle Obituary
Mr. Wayne W. Grossnickle,77, of Myersville, Md., died on January 29, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born August 21, 1941, he was the son of the late Clyde L. and Edna (Harne) Grossnickle. He was the husband of 57 years to Donna L. Grossnickle.

Mr. Grossnickle was gentle, loving man with a great sense of humor. He was employed with Southern States Cooperative in Frederick, MD before his retirement.

Mr. Grossnickle is survived by three sons, Wayne W., of Fort Mill, SC, Eric C. and Adam C. Of Myersville, MD. Three grandchildren, Shannon Grossnickle of Walkersville, MD, Alison and Michael Grossnickle of Myersville, MD. One great-great granddaughter, Lila Stowers of Walkersville, MD.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Grossnickle was preceded in death by granddaughter, Brandy Dawn Grossnickle.

A celebration of life will be held in the late spring. The time will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to The Arc of Frederick County, 620A Research Dr., Frederick, MD. 21703.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.