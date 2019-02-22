Mr. Wayne W. Grossnickle,77, of Myersville, Md., died on January 29, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born August 21, 1941, he was the son of the late Clyde L. and Edna (Harne) Grossnickle. He was the husband of 57 years to Donna L. Grossnickle.



Mr. Grossnickle was gentle, loving man with a great sense of humor. He was employed with Southern States Cooperative in Frederick, MD before his retirement.



Mr. Grossnickle is survived by three sons, Wayne W., of Fort Mill, SC, Eric C. and Adam C. Of Myersville, MD. Three grandchildren, Shannon Grossnickle of Walkersville, MD, Alison and Michael Grossnickle of Myersville, MD. One great-great granddaughter, Lila Stowers of Walkersville, MD.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Grossnickle was preceded in death by granddaughter, Brandy Dawn Grossnickle.



A celebration of life will be held in the late spring. The time will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to The Arc of Frederick County, 620A Research Dr., Frederick, MD. 21703. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019