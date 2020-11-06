Wayne Walter Spear, born January 11, 1943, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, due to complications from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. Born and raised in Uniontown, PA, to Cloe and Walter Spear, Wayne married Jane Arden Spear (nee Brady) in 1963 and graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible College. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Cloe Spear, and his sister, Doris Lauer. He is survived by his ex-wife, Jane Spear, his son Brent Spear (Connie, Gregory, and Lydia), his son Aaron Spear (Rachel), his daughter Faith Matthews (Tad, Reed, and Adeline), his daughter Katherine Dibbern (Robert and Marguerite), and his sister Joyce Embacher. Wayne spent his life serving God, and his family is comforted that he is free of pain, at peace, and reunited with his parents and sister in the warm embrace of his Lord, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, those wishing to attend may contact the family for details.



