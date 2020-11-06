1/1
Wayne Walter Spear
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Walter Spear, born January 11, 1943, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, due to complications from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. Born and raised in Uniontown, PA, to Cloe and Walter Spear, Wayne married Jane Arden Spear (nee Brady) in 1963 and graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible College. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Cloe Spear, and his sister, Doris Lauer. He is survived by his ex-wife, Jane Spear, his son Brent Spear (Connie, Gregory, and Lydia), his son Aaron Spear (Rachel), his daughter Faith Matthews (Tad, Reed, and Adeline), his daughter Katherine Dibbern (Robert and Marguerite), and his sister Joyce Embacher. Wayne spent his life serving God, and his family is comforted that he is free of pain, at peace, and reunited with his parents and sister in the warm embrace of his Lord, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, those wishing to attend may contact the family for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved