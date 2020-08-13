1/1
Wendy Smith
1959 - 2020
Wendy K. (Hildebrand) Smith, 61, of Greencastle, PA, went to be with the Lord when she passed away unexpectedly August 12, 2020 in Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 9, 1959 in Frederick, MD, she is the daughter of Jack and Elizabeth (Kolb) Hildebrand of Frederick, MD. She graduated from Frederick High School with the Class of 1977.

She married the love of her life, James Edward "Jimmy" Smith on October 17, 1976. They lived in Yellow Springs, MD for 31 years before moving to Greencastle in 2012. They were married 41 years before Jimmy passed away August 11, 2017. She operated a day care in her home for over 20 years before going to work at the bakery in Safeway in Middletown, MD in November of 1997. Wendy loved spending time with family; her grandchildren were everything to her. She loved the holidays, cooking, watching football, especially her favorite, the Ravens. She seemed to always be in a good mood and put others needs before her own. Wendy had a radiant smile and laugh that will be remembered. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons: Christopher Smith (Tasha) and Andrew Smith (Melissa), both of Greencastle, PA; five grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Weddle (Randy), Hanover, PA and a brother, Brian Hildebrand (Debbie), Walkersville, MD; a brother-in-law, Gwyn Wathen, Jr., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Wathen.

A Memorial service in her memory will be held at a later date. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 13, 2020
Dear Jack and Libby,
Please accept my deepest condolences in the loss of your dear daughter Wendy. My thoughts and prayers are always with you.
Jann Clem Ernest
Jann Clem Ernest
Friend
