Wilbert E. "Pete" Rinehart, 86, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. He was the beloved husband of the late Fayette Rinehart.
Born on December 23, 1932, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Mamie Rinehart.
Pete proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He was a hardworking man who often held two or three jobs to provide for his family. He retired from USAMRID at Fort Detrick. Pete was a jack of all trades and was skilled in carpentry, electrical, plumbing and auto mechanics. He enjoyed making woodworking projects for his family and friends. Pete was always eager to help family with any project, large or small. He loved riding his bicycle and spending time in his workshop inventing something useful.
Pete is survived by three children, daughter, Gale Janette Biehl and husband Larry; two sons, Blaine Rinehart and wife Victoria and Steven Rinehart and wife Kelle; eleven grandchildren Bryan Biehl and wife Michelle, Chad Biehl and wife Michelle, Aimee Bryd and husband Matthew, Luke Rinehart and wife Caty, Brooke Rinehart and husband Justin, Amanda Coss and husband Timothy, Eli Rinehart, Brody Rinehart, Nicholas Rinehart, Gracie Rinehart, and Joshua Wright;16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1p.m.
A graveside service will begin at 1p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 , or to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC, 20090 www.smiletrain.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019