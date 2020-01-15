|
Crawford Smith, 91, passed away Jan. 9th at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He was a member of Crossroads Church of Greeneville, TN and a former member of Full Gospel Church of Mt. Airy, MD. He was instrumental in starting Christian Outreach of Maryland for troubled teens. He loved the Lord and didn't hesitate to witness to anyone.
Crawford worked for the solid waste of Greeneville since 1992, retiring last year when he turned 90. He served for 25 years as a volunteer fireman in Lisbon, MD and 25 years as a transport driver for Jones Motors in Baltimore, MD. He was a four time cancer survivor of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years: Rose Marie Smith; two daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Paul Bittinger, Linda and Talmadge Cody; grandchildren: Chandrea Siegman, Evie Anderson, and Marshall Cody; great-grandchildren: Blake Siegman and Brittnee Bulgay; two great-great-granddaughters; brother: Robert Smith of Woodbine, MD; sister: Margaret Duntley of Owosso, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Grace Smith of Lisbon, MD; two brothers: Selby Smith and Edward Smith of Mt. Airy, and a sister: Mary Belle Holt of Randallstown, MD.
A service was held on Jan. 12th at the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020