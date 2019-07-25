Home

Wilbur Lee Smith

Wilbur Lee Smith Obituary
Wilbur Lee Smith, of Frederick MD, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House.

Wilbur was passionate about volunteering and teaching people about disabilities. Wilbur was taken to the Rosewood Institution when he was 7 years old. As an adult, he became very active in self-advocacy and played an integral part of closing Rosewood in 2008. Wilbur began receiving Arc services upon his release from Rosewood when he was 21.

He will be especially missed by all of his friends in downtown Frederick, his Hospice Staff, and everyone at The Arc of Frederick County.

Please join us in celebrating his life and accomplishments on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4pm at The Arc at Market Street, 555 South Market Street. Donations can be made in Wilbur's memory to The Arc of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 25 to July 28, 2019
