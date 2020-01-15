|
Mrs. Wilhelmina "Dolly" (Harper) Stone, 98, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Frederick, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Bruce Stone, who preceded her in death in 2012. They were married for 65 years.
Born May 4, 1921 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Viola Harper.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwynn Kersh, grandchildren, Keith Kersh, Kelly Harnly and husband Graham and Shannon Stanley and husband Michael, great-grandchildren, Alexis Harnly, Mason Harnly, Tori Stanley, Jenna Stanley and Annabella Lantella, sisters, Louise Boyer and Emogene Michael, numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Dolly was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Alyssa Honaker and siblings, Robert Harper, Walter Harper, Ethelene Eaton, Erma Schultz and Shirley McNell.
The funeral service will be held 2:00PM, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Rev. Kenneth Gill will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Luke's Cemetery, Feagaville.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020