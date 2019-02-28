Mr. William A. Henderson, 90, of Frederick died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Somerford Assisted Living. Twice married, he was predeceased by, Mary E. Henderson, and Ruth Garrett Henderson.



Born March 3, 1928 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Brownie May Greene Henderson and William A. Henderson, II.



Mr. Henderson worked at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab as a spacecraft/satellite engineer on various NASA Projects throughout his 42 years. He retired in August of 1995.



He is survived by six children, Beverly (Tim) Warner of Seaford, DE; Barbara (Bob) Teuscher of Silver City, NM; Wade (Lisa) Henderson of Selbyville, DE; James Grady (Colleen) Henderson of Sharpsburg, MD; Kelly (Joe II) Messett of Mineral, VA; and Scott (Laura) Henderson of Mt. Airy, MD; 10 grandchildren, Liz, Jeremy, Craig, Courtney, Lindy, Jeff, Adam, Cody, Lauren and Joe III; and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Grace, Autumn, Madison and Jackson. He was predeceased by his infant great-grandson, Jack Kane Warner.



All services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please made donations in his memory to Carroll Hospice, ; or the local ASPCA.



Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019