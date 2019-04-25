William A. Johnson, (Bill) 89, of Marriottsville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center surrounded by his loving family.



Born October 20, 1929 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Benjamen and Sylvia Belt Johnson. He was the husband of the late Marsha Glenn Johnson. They had been married for 63 years.



Bill was retired from C&P Telephone Company where he had worked for 38 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran .He was a member of Freedom Masonic Lodge AF & AM #112 in Sykesville, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, and keeping tabs on grandkids and great grandkids.



He was the last of his immediate family.



He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Charles Lawrence Pickett of Union Bridge, Betty Higgs-Swartz and Allen of Finksburg, Susan Penn of Sykesville and Michael and Tami Johnson of Westminster. He is also survived by grandchildren Kelly Bussells, Michael V. Clare, David Clare, Frankie Penn, Katy Higgs Hughes, Ben Penn, Kelsey Higgs, April Penn, Victoria Johnson, Andy Swartz, Samantha Johnson and Zach Fogarty. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1:00PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. A Masonic memorial service will be conducted Friday, 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may to Cleveland Clinic Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517,Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or s, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.



