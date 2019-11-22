|
William "Bill" A. Warthen, Sr., 79, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born June 3, 1940 in Emmitsburg, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Grace G. (Welty) Warthen. He was the loving and devoted husband of 57 years to Junia L. (Byers) Warthen.
Bill was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg and also attended Barber school in Baltimore. He was a master tradesman for most of his career specializing in wall plastering. He was a member of St. Anthony Shrine Parish in Emmitsburg. Bill loved playing his guitar and was a talented oil painter and artist. He constructed and flew model airplanes and enjoyed restoring vintage era planes. He was an avid mechanic, NASCAR fan, Orioles fan, and enjoyed crabbing with friends. Most of all he loved his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving in addition to his wife Junia are daughter, Kimberly Beckett and husband Allen of Fairfield, PA; sons, William A. Warthen, Jr. of New Vienna, Ohio, Michael Gehr Warthen of Emmitsburg, and Barry Joseph Warthen and wife Lynda of Frederick; granddaughters, Kaylee Warthen, Hannah Beckett, and Jillian Warthen; brothers, Patrick Warthen of Emmitsburg and George Warthen of FL; sister, Audrey Swomley of Dillsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings, Joseph, Robert and Wayne Warthen, Louella Sappington, Ann Brown and Vivian Pounds.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Collin Poston as celebrant. Private burial will follow at a later date in St. Anthony's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to (stjude.org). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019