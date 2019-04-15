William Kenneth "Kenny" Anderson, 64, of Montgomery, Texas and formally from Mt. Airy and Thurmont, Maryland died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 26, 1954. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Elizabeth Anderson. His beloved dog, Newman, also passed on March 13, 2019.



He is survived by his son, Kenneth "Kenny" Anderson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; brothers, James Edward "Eddie" (Judy) of Roanoke, Texas and Robert "Bob" (Dorothy) Anderson of Mt. Airy, Maryland; as well as several nieces and nephews and many special friends in both Texas and Maryland.



Kenny retired from Montgomery County Road Department in Gaithersburg, MD, where he was a supervisor. Wherever Kenny lived, he was actively involved in his church and chaired several committees. Since moving to Texas, he has been very involved with the Lone Star Cowboy Church. There, he was Head Maintenance person on the weekends and he opened and closed the facility. He was a volunteer with the Men's Ministry, participated in Life Group, and guided young men in the church. He spent time visiting patients in the hospital who were going through cancer treatment. These are just a few of his accomplishments that he did and was actively involved in with this community since moving to the area.



Kenny enjoyed playing softball with the Church of God and Faith Tabernacle in Mt. Airy, MD. He enjoyed going to the Baltimore Orioles Baseball games and enjoyed the Washington Redskins Football team.



A memorial for Kenny will also be held in Maryland at the Lisbon Volunteer Fire House on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com