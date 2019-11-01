Home

Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
William Bishop Obituary
William Eugene Bishop, 57, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence.

Born June 12, 1962 in Baxter Springs, Kansas, he was the son of the late Harry May Bishop and Ruth Montgomery Bishop.

He was of the Christian faith.

Billy was an avid sports fan and enjoyed Miller Lite. He loved to fish and "BS". He loved his family and was very devoted to them. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Maci and Landon.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Bishop of Point of Rocks; one son, Wesley Bishop and wife, Julie of Ranson, WV; two grandchildren, Maci and Landon; three sisters, Kim Haygood, Barb Dix and Tina Johnson; four brothers, Danny, Tom, Joe, and Doug Bishop and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Effie May Bishop and one brother, David Lynn Bishop.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy at mda.org

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
