William (Bill) Albert Borowski Jr. passed away at his home in Frederick, Maryland on November 15, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eileen Borowski; his six children, Bill (Sue) Borowski III, Susan (Todd) Mayman, Marie Zinnert, Rosemary Borowski, Joan (David) Knode, and Margaret (Alex) Campbell; twelve grandchildren and one great grandson. Bill is also survived by his sisters Ellen Lee and Teresa (Bob) Miller and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Geraldine, Paula, Mary Agnes and Joan.
Bill was born on September 5, 1934 in Washington DC to Bill and Agnes Borowski. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and The Priory School in Northeast DC. He graduated from Mount St. Mary's University in 1956. Bill started his career with Sears Roebuck and Company in their catalog division working as a catalog store manager in both Keyser, West Virginia and Ithaca, New York. While residing in Keyser with his family, Bill was active in the local Jaycees (charter founding member and President), the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club (President) and Toastmasters. In 1966, Bill joined Montgomery Ward and moved with his family to Frederick County. Bill worked as a District Manager and then a Regional Manager for Montgomery Ward catalog stores.
While raising his family in Frederick, Bill was very active in his parish church, St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church as well as St. John's at Prospect Hall (now known as St. John's Catholic Prep). Bill served for many years on the Regional Board of Directors at Prospect Hall as well as a long time usher at St. John's.
Because of COVID restrictions and out of abundance caution for family and friends, the funeral mass and interment will be limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends for Neighborhood Progress, 100 South Market Street, Frederick, Maryland 21701. Friends for Neighborhood Progress supports the programs of the Frederick Community Action Agency. Donations can also be made online at friendsfnp.org
.
Please view and sign Bill's guest book at www.keeneybasford.com
and please view his funeral Mass at a later date.