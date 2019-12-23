Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
William Campbell Sr.

William Campbell Sr. Obituary
William John Campbell, Sr., age 90, of New Market, died peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the narthex of St. Peter's Catholic Church - Libertytown, 9190 Church St. (Union Bridge), Friday, December 27 from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will immediately follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

The family invites you to read his full obituary and leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
