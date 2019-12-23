|
|
William John Campbell, Sr., age 90, of New Market, died peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends in the narthex of St. Peter's Catholic Church - Libertytown, 9190 Church St. (Union Bridge), Friday, December 27 from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will immediately follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
The family invites you to read his full obituary and leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019