William Creek
1943 - 2020
William C. Creek, 76, of Hanover, PA, husband of Barbara Hamm Creek, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Born on Thursday, December 23, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Geneva Virginia Weaver Creek. Bill retired from Verizon Wireless in 2009 after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and proudly served his country in the US Navy, and later with the Air National Guard.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 30 years, are three children, Julie Baer and her husband, Richard, of Middletown, MD, Tracy Selby and her husband, Bruce, of York, PA, and The Rev. T. Gregory Knepp of Baltimore, MD; and six grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover with The Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held in the church parlor one hour prior to the service.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and service will be required to wear masks and be socially distanced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive - Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolence Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
