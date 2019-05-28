Home

William E. "Bill" LaRue II Obituary
Bill LaRue of Frederick, MD, died peacefully in his home May 23rd after a long illness.

Born on September 6, 1940, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Lorraine Short and Dorothy (Fox) LaRue.

Bill grew up in Comus, MD and attended school in Poolesville, MD. He graduated from Poolesville High School in 1959 and joined the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army he worked for Bell Telephone in Washington, DC and Maryland. Later he worked several years for the U.S. Postal Service.

Bill enjoyed building and repairing motorcycles and was a dedicated fan of crossword puzzles. He was active and helpful in the resident community where he lived at the Catoctin View Apartments.

Bill is survived by one son, William; grandsons, Jack, Harry and Ben and his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Alison Spates.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Hilton Funeral Home, Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 30, 2019
