William Eugene Zahn, age 76, formerly of Thurmont, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Martinsburg VA Medical Center, following complications from Parkinson's Disease.



He was born on June 10, 1942 in Corpus Christi, TX, the son of the late Frank William Zahn and Agnes Justine (Kutach) Zahn.



William graduated from St. John's Seminary, Texas in 1960, then enlisted in the Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He returned stateside and was stationed at Fort Detrick, where he met his wife, Joan Rice. He was employed with the US Postal Service, retiring from the Frederick branch in 1994 but continued to work part-time for a number of years. He was an active member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, VFW and belonged to the Thurmont Lions Club for several years.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and was fortunate enough to see them win the World Series. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan (Rice) Zahn; two daughters, Pamela Hare and Deborah Baxter (Charles); grandchildren, William "Tyler" Zahn, Gabrielle Baxter, Garrett Hare, Devin Baxter and Owen Hare; great-granddaughter, Sage Zahn; siblings, Delores Dennehy (Richard), Frank Zahn (Carolyn), Thomas Zahn (Wyona), Sharon Banks (Donald); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be fondly remembered by his best friend, John Sherwin; and in-laws, Audrey Demarais (Tim), Nancy Rice and Margaret Rice.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Sunday, March 10 from 4 to 6 p.m., where the Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont. Rev. J. Collin Poston will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery, Lewistown.



William's wife and daughters would like to extend a special thank you to his nephew, Joseph Zahn for all of his help in getting William moved back to this area. It was because of this that his children and grandchildren were able to spend valuable time with William before he passed. The family would also like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Martinsburg VA Hospital and Community Living Center.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, or American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.