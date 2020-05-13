William Edward "Waxie" Russell Jr. departed this life May 9, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House Mt. Airy, MD. He was born November 25, 1940 to the late Virginia Mae"Vally" Biggus and William Russell Sr. William resided most of his life in Frederick, MD.



He graduated from Harriet Tubman H.S. in Howard County, MD in 1960. He learned culinary while attending High School and became a cook while attending school. Throughout William's life, he worked at the City of Frederick, Brewer's Alley, Pizza Hut and Fitzgerald Auto Mall, where he got the name Waxie, because he enjoyed detailing cars. He also enjoyed watching wrestling with his children. William would visit Praying Time Ministry, Greencastle, PA when he resided in Hagerstown, MD.



William leaves behind four children, Darryl Hopkins (Deb) of Carlisle, PA, Lisa Curtis (John) of Hagerstown, MD, Carol Russell of Frederick, MD and boyfriend Darryl Mapp, and William Russell lll of Frederick, MD and girlfriend Carolyn Dunnuck. He has seven grandchildren (one deceased), and four great grandchildren, three sisters, Anna Bell Smith of Frederick, MD, Carolyn Talley of Harrisburg, PA, and Marie Brown of Frederick, MD. Two brothers, Ernest Russell of Frederick, MD, Robert Lee of Martinsburg, WV.



He is predeceased by his wife, Bertha Russell, granddaughter, Stacey Hoy, sister, Delores Peach, and four brothers, Joseph and Watt Lee, Larry and Johnny Russell.



He has a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. One special friend Jules Howard lll of Hagerstown, MD.



