Dr. William Erwin Tragert, age 92, of Frederick, Maryland died peacefully on November 16, 2019 at the Glade Valley Center in Walkersville, MD.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York to William and Mary (nee Dorn) Tragert on August 22, 1927. A first generation German-American, he served as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army during World War II. After his discharge, he attended the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn before earning a Doctorate in Metallurgical Engineering from Yale University in 1952.
Upon graduating, Dr. Tragert took a position at the General Electric Knolls Research Lab in Schenectady, NY, and later in Cleveland, OH as the Director of the GE Solid State Lamp Division. In 1975, the family relocated to the Maryland suburbs of Washington D.C. where he briefly worked at the National Bureau of Standards before striking out on his own to form KTA Corporation in Rockville, MD, an early manufacturer of solar thermal energy equipment.
Throughout his career as an engineer and inventor, he was awarded over a dozen U.S Patents. In the early 1960's, he and his team at GE developed an electrochemical battery used in future electric vehicles. He also designed and built prototypes of chemical fuel cells used during the NASA Gemini and Apollo Space Programs.
During his life, he was an avid private pilot, traveling throughout the US and the Caribbean. As a former Eagle Scout and Scoutmaster, he passed on his love of nature to his family. Throughout his life, he and his four sons enjoyed hiking, camping, and canoeing together. A warm and gentle man, his physical stature and deep baritone voice commanded a quiet authority. His kindness and unique advice are already sorely missed.
Survivors include Myra Patricia Dutton. his loving wife of thirty-six years. Son Thomas Justin and wife Lisa, son John Gregory and wife Marnie, son Walter Francis, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son William Christopher and ex-wife Eileen Mahr Tragert, the mother of his four sons.
The family requests any remembrances or donations be sent to Frederick Health Hospice
516 Trail Avenue, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019