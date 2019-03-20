William Francis Delawter ("Mr. Bill"), age 81, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019 under Hospice Care at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



As a lifelong resident of Mt. Pleasant, Mr. Bill built his legacy on serving others, the community and our country. He served four years in the United States Navy ('55-'59) as a machinist mate where he maintained and repaired the ships mechanisms and equipment. He was the owner of The Avalon Restaurant for 50 years where he tirelessly invested himself in more ways than delivering "Seafood at its Best." He took the time to build relationships, cultivate friendships and made each person feel like they were at home at The Avalon. His lively sense of humor brought people back time and time again because around him, people could be themselves. His restaurant was a sanctuary, a place where people could relax and getaway. Throughout his life he served, gave when times were hard, and always put people above all else.



Mr. Bill was a Christian and a devoted family man. His family was always priority and spending time together filled his soul. He loved to travel and watch his grandchildren play baseball, soccer, and any other activity they were involved in. Bill was an avid sports fan; cheering on the Orioles and Redskins in season. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada where he would go with friends and family, creating endless memories.



Within the community Mr. Bill was a lifetime member of the Walkersville Vol. Fire Co., member of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan, and member of the Elks Lodge #684. Throughout his selfless journey he contributed to many local and national charities including: The Patty Pollatos Fund, Frederick Rescue Mission, local High School Sports Boosters and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



He is preceded in death by his parents, William T. Delawter and Beulah C. Delawter, and sister, Judith K. Delawter. He is survived by his wife, Rita J. Delawter of 59 years; sister, Doris N. Main; son, William C. Delawter (wife Xandra Delawter); daughter, Dr. Teresa L. Delawter (partner Ret. Lt. Beth Weden); grandson, William P. Delawter (wife Meaghan L. Delawter and great-grandson William G. Delawter "Liam"); grandson, Taylor K. Reuter; granddaughter, Hannah C. Reuter and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2:00 -4:00 pm and 7:00 -9:00 pm at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A Celebration of Life will be follow at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 am.



Interment and military honors will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, 1562 Opposumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019