William (Bill, Blinky) Franklin Blank, Jr., died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 72 surrounded by family at Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick.



Born August 9, 1946 in Frederick, he was the son of the late William F. Blank and Elsie Tyeryar Blank.



In his early years, Mr. Blank was an avid softball player on several local teams. He was a talented mason for over 25 years and had a passion for all things outdoors.



He leaves behind his son, William F. Blank, III; daughter-in-law, Bri Blank; daughter, Shani Rene Blank; granddaughters, Talor Williams and Reese Blank; one great-grandson, Caden Carswell; and his two sisters, Jane B. Lloyd of Emmitsburg, and Kathy Henning Thompson and husband, Keith Wayne Thompson of Knoxville, MD.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehab Center.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019