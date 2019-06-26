William Franklin (John) Carpenter, age 80, of Martinsburg, WV passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Martinsburg, WV surrounded by his loving family.



John was a devoted husband to Bette Anderson Carpenter, and beloved father to JaneAnn Thompson (Brian), John Carpenter (Kathi), Beth Reece (Mike), Karen Martin (Eric), Susan Lemmons, and Jim Carpenter (Kristi).



He is survived by his wife Bette, his brother Ernest Lee Carpenter, his 6 children and spouses, along with 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Born and raised in Huntington, WV, John lived the majority of his adult life in Frederick, MD and Martinsburg, WV. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, through which he served as Bishop and many other callings.



A special thank you to Hospice of the Panhandle for their kindness and sensitivity towards John and his family during his stay there.



A memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11am at 1050 Lovelace Way, Martinsburg, WV 25401.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hospice of the Panhandle at www.hospiceotp.org Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019