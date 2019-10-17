|
Mr. William "Billy" Wilson, JR, age 51, of Hagerstown, MD died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center. He was born June 27th, 1968 at Frederick Memorial, Frederick Maryland. He was the son of Barbara Wilson and the late William (Whipper) Wilson, Sr.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his sisters, Vickie Hanshew and husband Bill, Theresa Baugher and her husband Hank; 5 nephews, Tigger Baugher (Megan), Garet Hanshew (Mel), Steven Baugher, Matt Baugher (Grace) and Tyler Hanshew (Olivia). He is additionally survived by Marshall Cheever, son, and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wilson gave the gift of life by donating his organs to Living Legacy. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the 217 E. Redwood Street, Suite 1100, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019