Story of an Avid American Flyer Collector William Harry Gartner



This is about an under-the-radar collector who wasn't flashy and didn't broadcast what he was doing or had, but over the many years accumulated a massive collection of excellent American Flyer postwar sets in the box (127 to be exact), and original accessories. Best of all, he was not the type of person that left all his collection in the boxes never to be touched or seen. Neither did he leave them on the shelves never to be run. They are all displayed in their glory on shelves around his train room with the original item boxes placed behind them. All of his trains run and were serviced and maintained by him.



This is a Story of Bill Gartner of Maryland who recently passed away from cancer. Bill, born in 1946, had been a TCA member since 1974. He never missed a York TCA show. He was married to Cherrie Gartner for 40 years and is dearly missed by her, and all who knew him. Bill served in the Army and retired from the post office after 42 years. He was also a volunteer firefighter and a master cabinet maker.



In 1989 Bill started working at the Train Depot in Mt. Airy Md. repairing American Flyer trains. His brother Tom purchased this train store in 1998. Tom, Bill, and Bill's son Jason-and others-sold and repaired toy trains and hobby supplies until 2016. Bill was the American Flyer repairman, but could fix just about anything prewar or postwar put before him.



After the store was sold to new owners in 2016, Bill continued on as their Flyer repairman with the new owners, until his passing. He was not a big fan of the Pikemaster series of American Flyer trains nor was he a fan of the Baldwin Engines. He didn't like the newer stuff coming out by modern manufactures of today and preferred to stick with what was made well and ran well from the early years of Flyer. He also was not a fan of the B series transformers with the "dead mans arm".



He has a huge 3 main line train layout in his train room that resembles 2 squares hooked together caddy corner and measures 23' across from one corner to the next. He used only Gar graves track and American Flyer switches which are all powered by 2 Lionel ZW Transformers, one for the trains and one for all the accessories. Most of the structures on the layout were handbuilt by him from scratch and highly detailed. He also used some clockwork to ingeniously run some craft built displays, including a crane bucket that goes up and down, a dump truck that actually dumps, and an airplane circling overhead. He also placed some original American Flyer accessories on the layout with the button on the outside so observers could run them. There is so much detail on his layout, and in the entire room in general, that you could literally spend hours in there with your jaw hanging open. My description of it would be overwhelmingly awesome!



Every year at the York TCA, and local hotel train shows, Bill and his son Jason, Bill's brother Tom and their friend Jimmy, would head out for a day of searching for that train, train item, or box that completed a set. Or, for that "stumbled upon" treasure that you just "had to have". Billy was extremely knowlegable about Flyer and could remember sets, set numbers and what they consisted of. He studied the Greenberg books on American Flyer trains regularly and always seemed to know exactly what he did or didn't have.



He and Jason were also big fans of John Deere tractors. They purchased and restored 50 or more over the years. They were constantly searching for that "next project" to purchase and restore.



His son Jason has inherited his dad's collection of trains and has vowed to continue the maintainence and collecting of the missing sets and pieces yet to be found. So, in the future when we can all get back to having train shows ( I hope soon...) keep an eye out for Jason,- he'll be on the prowl.



I personally will greatly miss Bill... He was always cheerful, helpful, and ready to help with advice or repairs. I count it as a blessing to have known Bill, and considered him a good friend. In getting to know Jason, I now also consider him a friend and fellow enthusiast. Along with Tom Gartner and Jason, I'm looking forward to sharing many more years of our searches for the hidden treasures and finds at local train shows and hobby shops.



Andrew Atwater, TCA # 02-54458



