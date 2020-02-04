|
|
William "Bill" Hamilton Shaff, Sr., 90, of Frederick, passed on February 4, 2020 at Fahrney-Keedy Nursing Home. Born July 4, 1929 in Frederick, MD to the late John and Lillian Shaff. He was the beloved husband to the late Beverly Mae Shaff.
Bill was proud of his service in the Army during The Korean War. He served for 2 years. He was a security guard with National Institute of Standards and Technology for over 20 years before retiring. In his younger days Bill spent time with the Independent Hose Fire Company.
Some of this interests included gardening and photography. He maintained his own dark room and won several ribbons for his photography.
He is survived by his children; William Hamilton Shaff, Jr. (Lori) and Sharon Pitts (James), grandchildren; Ashley Kennan (Brian), Harley Shaff, Hayden Shaff, James Pitts (Rachel), Jonathan Pitts (Heather), and Joshua Pitts (Rebecca), great-grandchildren; Ally Martin, Briley Kennan, Blayne Kennan, Lincoln Pitts, and Simon Pitts. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his sister Mildred Eury.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 from 10am until the start of the funeral service at 11am. Interment to immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Platoon 22, P.O. Box 3091
Frederick, Maryland 21701.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020