William Hahn Sr.
1950 - 2020
William Martin Hahn, Sr., of Kearneysville, WV, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Ranson.

Born on February 11, 1950 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Wilton and Alice (Rickett) Hahn.



He was a retired truck driver with over fifty years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-nine years, Lillie; five daughters, Deana Carter and husband (Harry), Dawn Jones, Lynne Hines, Tracy Hahn, Patti Wilson and husband (Butchie); three sons, Kenny Nicewarner, Mike Shepard and wife (Elly) and William Jr.; one brother, Eddie Bovey and wife (Anna); twenty grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Buba Hines; his first wife, Gloria; two sisters, Millie Bovey and Tina Harbaugh; and two brothers, Neal Moore and Danny Bovey.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV, with Pastor Shawn Coley officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 - 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be given at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
JUN
24
Service
11:00 AM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
