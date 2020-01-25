Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deafnet Association
551 Jefferson St
Hagerstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hatfield


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hatfield Obituary
William "Bill" Paul Hatfield, 76, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in his home in Hagerstown, MD. He was born on August 26, 1943 to the late Cora "Polly" Marten and Wilbur Hatfield. He graduated from Gallaudet University in 1973 with a Bachelor's in Sociology. He retired from the Maryland School for the Deaf after working over 25 years as a teacher and a dorm counselor. Bill was deeply involved in the Deaf community through school, sports, and social events. He was a man who always found genuine joy in life. He was a loving father and grandfather who made the lives of those around him better and full of laughter. Bill is survived by his children, Wally Hatfield and his wife Shannon, and Carola Saunders and her husband Alan. He was a loving grandpa to Cailean, Miles, Paige, and Gwen.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Deafnet Association, 551 Jefferson St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deafnet Association, a non-profit dedicated to serving the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 2619, Hagerstown, MD 21741-2619. Online condolences may be made at www.minnichfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -