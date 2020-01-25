|
William "Bill" Paul Hatfield, 76, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in his home in Hagerstown, MD. He was born on August 26, 1943 to the late Cora "Polly" Marten and Wilbur Hatfield. He graduated from Gallaudet University in 1973 with a Bachelor's in Sociology. He retired from the Maryland School for the Deaf after working over 25 years as a teacher and a dorm counselor. Bill was deeply involved in the Deaf community through school, sports, and social events. He was a man who always found genuine joy in life. He was a loving father and grandfather who made the lives of those around him better and full of laughter. Bill is survived by his children, Wally Hatfield and his wife Shannon, and Carola Saunders and her husband Alan. He was a loving grandpa to Cailean, Miles, Paige, and Gwen.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Deafnet Association, 551 Jefferson St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deafnet Association, a non-profit dedicated to serving the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 2619, Hagerstown, MD 21741-2619. Online condolences may be made at www.minnichfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Jan. 25, 2020