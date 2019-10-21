|
William Hayes Moser, 91, Mt. Airy, formerly of Broad Run, died Wednesday Octobwer 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Mt. Airy.
Born in Broad Run on August 14, 1928 he was a son of the late Wilmer and Virgie Stine Moser. He was employed as a farm laborer until his retirement.
He is survived by three sisters Josephine Peapples of Brooksville, FL, Rebecca Twigg of Middletown and Darlene Carbaugh of Westminister
Graveside funeral services will be held 2 PM on Thursday October 24 in Pleasant View Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Burkittsville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019