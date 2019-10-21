The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for William Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hayes Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hayes Moser Obituary
William Hayes Moser, 91, Mt. Airy, formerly of Broad Run, died Wednesday Octobwer 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Mt. Airy.

Born in Broad Run on August 14, 1928 he was a son of the late Wilmer and Virgie Stine Moser. He was employed as a farm laborer until his retirement.

He is survived by three sisters Josephine Peapples of Brooksville, FL, Rebecca Twigg of Middletown and Darlene Carbaugh of Westminister

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 PM on Thursday October 24 in Pleasant View Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Burkittsville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now