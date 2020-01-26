|
Mr. William "Bill" Hildebrand, Jr., 90, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Montevue Assisted Living. He was the husband of the late Anna Lee Baker Hildebrand, who died on October 1, 2014. Born in Frederick on August 12, 1929, he was a son of the late William and Goldie Summers Hildebrand.
Bill was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1947 and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a builder most of his life, having learned his trade from his father. Bill constructed many houses in the Frederick area. He was an avid hunter.
Surviving is his sister, Virginia Hildebrand Bowser and his brother-in-law, Charles E. Baker, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020