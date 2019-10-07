|
William Estel Holston, known by so many as "Bill" or "Uncle Bill" passed away after a courageous battle on October 5, 2019 at Brooke Grove Nursing Home. He was born on April 9, 1930, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Elaine Gregg and his parents Estel Holston and Stella Musser. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Carol Holston and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Webb Duncan (Ian) of Bossier City, LA and Lauren Nicole Webb of Martinsburg, WVA. He is also survived by his brothers James Holston (Karen) of West Virginia, Robert Holston (Carol) and Brake Holston (Bonnie) both of Maryland and sister Charlotte Light (Alan) of PA. He was loved by his entire family, as well as nieces, nephews and many close friends, too numerous to list. Services will be held at Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882 on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The family welcomes you to share your memories with them prior to the service at 10am for the viewing. Funeral services will begin at 11am. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Burtonsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Brooke Grove Foundation, 18100 Slade School Rd, Sandy Spring, MD 20860. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019