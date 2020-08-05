Mr. William Charles "Bill" Imler, 69, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home. Born in Annapolis, MD on June 27, 1951, he was theson of the late Raymond and Mary Imler.Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew him, but most of all by his friends Ellison Beverage and Raymond Bridges. He is fondly remembered by caregivers Sue Gibbons, Pat Stockett, Jessica Burkhart, Michele Specht, and Richard Poole.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in Bill's memory.