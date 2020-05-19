William J. Cheeks
William J. Cheeks Sr , 76, of New Market, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born on September 6, 1943, in Baywood, VA, he was the son of the late William L. and Louise (Edwards) Cheeks.

William J. Cheeks Sr. or as his family and friends knew him, Bill. He was an ever reliable hard working man with impeccable ethic in running his own business (William J. Cheeks General Contractor) for over 40 years. In his free time he enjoyed life on the farm, raising steers, mowing the fields and gatherings around the picnic table on warm summer days. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his occasional pranks. Above all else he was a very generous man and always there for those in need.

He is survived by his significant other Linda Strausbaugh and his children William J. Cheeks Jr. and wife Suzie Cheeks, Robert A. Cheeks and wife Krystal Cheeks, Justin M. Cheeks, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his sisters Juanita MacMickle, Ruth Myers, Nancy Woodard and brother Roger Cheeks Sr.

Service plans to be announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
