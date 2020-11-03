1/1
William L. Barr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Barr, 74, of Jefferson MD passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, MD.

He was born Sept. 10, 1946 in Jefferson County, WV. He was the son of the late Mitchell Granville Barr and Ann Virginia (Creamer) Barr.

William retired from PNC Bank as Executive Vice President

He was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church where he had served on various committees.

He graduated from Charles Town High School, class of 1964 and also attended Shepherd College.

He was the Past President of the Jefferson Chapter Ruritan Club; former member of the Citizens Fire Company, Charles Town, WV; was associated with the YMCA Boys Club and the Frederick County Little League.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon L. (Sine) Barr, at home; son, Michael T. Barr and wife Susan, of Bethesda, MD, daughter, Tracey M. Garrott and husband Rain, of Dargan, MD; grandchildren, Sarah Garrott, Briar Garrott, Luke Garrott, Steffen Barr and Jason Barr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Pleasant View Memory Gardens, 2938 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville, WV 25430 with Pastor William Carpenter officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Ranson, WV.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755.

Please sign the online guestbook and view his obituary at www.mtstrider.com

Please wear face masks and practice social distancing due to Covid-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home
310 S. Fairfax Blvd
Ranson, WV 25438
304-725-7068
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved