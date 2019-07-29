|
William Lowe Bladen Jr., 57, of Brunswick, MD, passed away early Sunday morning, July 21st. Billy was a beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.
Billy was born in Bethesda, Maryland on March 25, 1962, to William Lowe Bladen Sr. and Jill Joann Bladen.
He is survived by his wife of many years, Donna Bladen, daughters; Donna Marie Bladen and Dargan Hope Bladen, brother; Kevin Bladen and wife Teri Bladen along with their son Bruce Reed and sister; Jenifer Bladen.
Billy spent much of his life doing tree work and also had a passion for carpentry. Most of all, Billy loved spending time with his family and friends. He is extremely loved and missed.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville Maryland, 20838.
In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting donations for Billy's teenage daughter, Dargan.
