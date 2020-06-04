William L. Giles, "Billy" 75, formerly of Mt. Airy, MD., passed on May 27, 2020 at his home.



Born in Bermuda, on April 25, 1945, he was the son of the late William E. Giles and Gladys M. Hodson Giles.



Billy was raised in Etchison, MD. and attended school in Damascus, MD. He Served in the U.S. Army from 1966 through 1972 and had a career in excavating until retirement.



He is survived by three children, William Giles Jr. and wife Laurie, Michael Giles and wife Kathy, Melana Becker and husband Josh; seven grandchildren; Bailey Giles, Marli Giles, Roni Giles, Alyssa Metz, Kyle Metz, Chloe Credeur and Maximus Becker. Two great grandchildren; Isabella Fitzwater and Charlotte Billman. Brother, Lenny Giles, sister Betty Richards and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Giles, Gerald Hodson and a sister Dolly Larman.



Billy was an avid Motorcyclist and classic car enthusiast. He always had a good time with everything he did and mostly enjoyed his friends and family. He will be missed by many.



A burial is planned at a later date in Prospect United Methodist Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store