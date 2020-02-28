|
William "Bill" Louis Jaques, resident of Frederick, Maryland, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Bill Jaques was born December 1, 1952 in Valley Stream, New York. He received a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Virginia. He worked as a Senior Engineer at Experient, Inc. in Frederick, MD prior to becoming a computer consultant.
Bill was extremely well-read, and was particularly interested in European history. Arthurian legends of quests for the Holy Grail and the Knights Templar led him to travel to England and Scotland to visit Rosslyn Chapel. Bill was an automobile enthusiast and attended British car shows. He also enjoyed sharing a beer and a story with his family.
During his illness, Bill found solace in listening to classical music, inspired by his father's own love for and talent in classical and liturgical piano and organ.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Rev Dr. Robert Jaques and Margaret Jaques (nee Whitaker). He is survived by his brother, Robert (Bob) Jaques, his sister, Margaret Jaques Wood, and first cousin Mary Ann Hall (nee Jaques). He is also survived by his nephews, Benjamin (Melissa) and Robert (Kristen), his niece, Elizabeth, and great-nephew Silas.
Internment will take place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada in August.
Memorial donations can be made to Johns Hopkins University, Dept. of Neurosurgery. In the memo line please write Brain Tumor Research In Memory of Bill Jaques.
The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Department of Neurosurgery, 550 North Broadway, 7th Floor, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020