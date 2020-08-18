1/1
William Lukens
1938 - 2020
William Howard "Bill" Lukens, 82, of Frederick MD, passed into eternal rest August 18, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospice. He was the loving husband of Margaret (Schierholz) Lukens for 59 joy-filled years.

Born on June 16, 1938 in Knightstown, IN he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Jane (Havens) Lukens.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from University of Maryland then earned his Juris Doctor of Law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He practiced law for 47 years, specializing in bankruptcy and probate law for 37 years in Ohio and later in Maryland. He served on the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Commission for nine years and on the Frederick Airport Commission for four years. He enjoyed travel, visiting all 50 states and went on many cruises with his beloved wife. A nature lover, he enjoyed painting landscapes and birds, as well as taking classes at the Delaplaine Center for the Arts. He was a member of Kiwanis International for over 45 years and particularly enjoyed sharing his love of fishing through several Kiwanis fishing clinics for youth. He was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church, serving at Trinity UMC on various stage productions. He was a six- year stem cell transplant survivor.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Dawn Adair (Lukens) Johnson and son-in-law, Frank Johnson of Gaithersburg, MD, his brother, Lt. Col. Bob B. Lukens (Ret.) of Virginia and sisters Jayne Ann (Lukens) Rosewicz and Margaret (Lukens) Turza of Indiana.

The family has planned a private funeral.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kiwanis Foundation care of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc., Frederick Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
