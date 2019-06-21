William M. "Bill" Tyeryar, Jr., 67, passed away late Saturday night June, 15, 2019 at his home with family. He was born February 4, 1952 in Frederick and was the son of the late William Meredith Tyeryar and Grace Ellen (Baugher) Tyeryar of Clifton Rd., Frederick.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Minda Sanon Tyeryar of Clifton Rd., Frederick, his sister and her husband, Vicki and Kevin Long of Chambersburg, PA, and brothers Timothy A. Tyeryar, Frederick, and Michael J. Tyeryar of SC. a niece, 5 nephews and 4 great nephews.



He is a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Graduate, Class of 1970, He enjoyed sketching, and painting and playing his drums and guitar.



Bill worked at a number of places including the Exchange at Fort Detrick and spent 16 years as a machine operator at BP Solar.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The at



A memorial service is planned on June 30th, at 2:00 pm at Braddock Lutheran Church, 6130 North Clifton Rd., Frederick, MD The family invites you to stay for food and sharing memories after the service. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019