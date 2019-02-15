Mr. William "Billy" Joseph Matthews Jr., 77, of Thurmont died Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019 at the University of Maryland Hospital.



Born September 29, 1941 in Thurmont, he was the son of the late William J. and Frances P. (Ott) Matthews. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Messner) Matthews who died August 30, 2003. They were married for 38 years.



William proudly served the United States Army before spending most of his life as a painter. He was a member of the Amvets, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the NRA, Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club and South Mountain Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching sports and Westerns on TV, and attending the different parties and feeds at the clubs where he was a member.



William was survived by two daughters, Melody Fogle and husband Bryan of Fairfield, PA and Tina Matthews of Thurmont, MD, four grandchildren, Chad Fogle, Marina Fogle, Kinsey Fogle, and Emmy Fogle, two siblings, Viola Topper and husband John, and John Matthews and wife Joan of Frederick, MD; sister in law Violet Matthews of Pennsylvania and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary E. Matthews.



Friends will be received on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Shrine, 16150 Saint Anthony Road Emmitsburg, MD 21727 with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following with the Rev. J Collin Poston officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.



Billy's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019