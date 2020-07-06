William Nicholson

Mr. William Thomas "Tommy" Nicholson, 70, of Hagerstown, passed away at home on July 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Born February 5, 1950 in Gaithersburg, MD, Tommy was the son of the late William E. and Irene Nicholson. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1969 and worked as a truck driver, eventually retiring from Wright Away Refuse, Inc. He enjoyed cutting his grass, monster trucks, and fishing with his grandchildren.Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, Mary, are two sons, Philip Nicholson & wife Jennifer and James Nicholson and wife Chantelle; a brother, Frank Nicholson & wife Joann; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Chase, and Alisa; and lots of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.Visitation will take place from 7-8 pm on Thursday, July 9 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 8:00 PM. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Floral tributes are welcome.