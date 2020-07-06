1/1
William Nicholson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William Thomas "Tommy" Nicholson, 70, of Hagerstown, passed away at home on July 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Born February 5, 1950 in Gaithersburg, MD, Tommy was the son of the late William E. and Irene Nicholson. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1969 and worked as a truck driver, eventually retiring from Wright Away Refuse, Inc. He enjoyed cutting his grass, monster trucks, and fishing with his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, Mary, are two sons, Philip Nicholson & wife Jennifer and James Nicholson and wife Chantelle; a brother, Frank Nicholson & wife Joann; grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Chase, and Alisa; and lots of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Visitation will take place from 7-8 pm on Thursday, July 9 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 8:00 PM. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Floral tributes are welcome.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved