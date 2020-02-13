|
|
Mr. William "Bill" George Pontius, 78, of Urbana, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy. He was the loving husband of Judy Pontius, whom he was married to for 50 years.
Born May 7, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late Harry and Kathryn Pontius. Bill and family moved to the Rockville, MD area when he was young. He grew up there with his 5 brothers and was a proud graduate of Richard Montgomery High School. Bill played one year of college football at Tulsa University (OK) before transferring to Shepherd University (WV) to finish his college football career and complete his Bachelor's degree. Bill was a Computer Programmer who started his career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (OH) before moving back to Maryland to work for the Montgomery and Frederick County governments over his 36 year career. Bill loved his dogs, family adventures, all types of auctions and yard sales, watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports, building a good bonfire and spending time at his family's property, Hidden Pleasure, on the Eastern Shore in Bozman, Maryland.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Mark Pontius and Jeff Pontius (daughter-in-law Amy), grandchildren, Jacob Pontius, Eli Pontius, Lilli Pontius and Jack Pontius, brothers, Harry Pontius III (Beverly), Bob Pontius (Carol), Don Pontius (Linda) and Pat Pontius (Lyn), sister-in-law, Jane Pontius, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John Pontius.
The memorial service will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3519 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704. Pastor Sandi Phillips will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church at the above address or to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020