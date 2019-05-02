Burial was held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Mount Olive Cemetery for William Preston Diehl, 82 of Mount Olive, MS, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, who passed away on Saturday, April 13. 2019 at his residence.



A time of fellowship with Mr. Diehl's family was held for friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence in Mount Olive, MS.



Mr. Diehl was born on November 21, 1936 in Union Bridge, Maryland. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Diehl was retired and formerly known as the egg man. He was a member of the Old Order German Baptist Church.



Mr. Diehl was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Burns Diehl; his wife, Edith R. Diehl, a granddaughter, Bethany Diehl; and 2 brothers, John Diehl and Charles Diehl.



Survivors include his two sons, William P. Diehl, II and his wife, Virginia, and John Diehl, all of Mount Olive; three daughters, Louise Diehl Jamison, and her husband, Robert of Bradford, Ohio, Marilyn Diehl and Martha Diehl, both of Mount Olive; two sisters, Vivian Crist of Troy, Ohio and Eleanor Garber of Bradford, Ohio; eight grandchildren; thirty four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2019