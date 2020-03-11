|
William Preston Stine , 78 May 29, 1941 - Mar 9, 2020 William (Bill) Preston Stine of Myersville, Maryland passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020.
Bill was born on May 29, 1941 in Hagerstown, Maryland, to the late Preston Rohrer Stine, and Ruth Bowman Stine.
Having graduated from North Hagerstown High School, Class of 1959, Bill attended Columbia Business College and served in the United States Army; stationed 3 years at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as Supervisor in the Finance Section (Paymaster) for 600 servicemen.
Bill retired as Merchandise Supervisor, after 36 years with Southern States Cooperative, in Frederick, Maryland.
As a Life Member of the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company, he was instrumental in establishing the first EMT/Ambulance Service, made available to Myersville and the surrounding community April 17, 1976 - serving as their First Captain.
As a 36 year member of the Wolfsville Ruritan Club, he served in different capacities - most recently as one of the chaplains. Bill also organized the yearly Southern Gospel Hymn Sings enjoyed for many years at the park.
As a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, he served for many years as Treasurer of the Men's Group and also served on the Finance Commission.
Surviving Bill are his wife, Patsy Lewis Stine, and son, Dean Cameron Stine.
Additionally, he is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by sister-in-laws Floretta Bockman (Lowaine), of Carr, CO; Ruthanna Geisbert, of Frederick; June Barthlow, Jean Myers (Jim), and Faye Davis (Robert), of Myersville; Hope Lewis, of Fayetteville, PA; and brother-in-law Paul Lewis of Middletown; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, from 6-8 p.m., at J. L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, MD. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.
A memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 20, at 2pm, at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, 11301 Meeting House Road, Myersville, MD 21773; or to Wolfsville Ruritan Club, c/o Audrey Wolfe, 2618 Canada Hill Road, Myersville, MD 21773
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020