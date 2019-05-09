William Robert "Will" Forney Sr., age 74, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.



Born November 8, 1944 in Libertytown, he was the son of the late Levere and Grace Keeney Forney. He was the husband of Sandy Forney, his wife of 54 years.



Will was a self-employed truck driver for 40 years. He enjoyed deer hunting with his son and grandsons, fishing, camping, helping his daughter at horse shows, and working on his dump truck.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughter, Tammy Forney-Hayden and partner Brian Stonesifer of Taneytown; son, William R. Forney Jr. and wife Lisa of Union Bridge; three grandsons, Sean Forney and wife Rosie, Brandon Forney and Lance Hayden; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Gabriella, Willy and Easton Forney; brother, Roy L. Forney and wife Millis of Union Bridge; aunt, Betty Albaugh; nieces and nephew, Tina Forney, Peggy Garber and husband Dwayne and Roy Forney II and wife Sherri; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, on Sunday, May 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Baker, pastor of Messiah United Methodist Church, Taneytown, will officiate. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation, 10626 York Rd. #A, Cockeysville, MD 21030.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.