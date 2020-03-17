|
William "Bill" Robert Moxley, Sr., 89, of Frederick, passed Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born January 22, 1931 to the late John Malcolm and Beatrice Irene (nee Albaugh) Moxley.
Bill joined the United States Marine Corp and proudly served during the Korean War. He would receive a Purple Heart for his service to this country. After leaving the Marines, Bill would go on to work for Bechtel Power Company for 35 years.
Bill was a military historian and collector of Marine Corp Memorabilia and Weapons. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge, the Maryland Arms Collectors Association, and the Marine Corp League. Bill enjoyed traveling and visiting various historical sites across the county.
Bill is survived by his children; William R. Moxley, Jr. (Mauria) and Elizabeth A. Moxley (Miles), grandchildren; Seth Moxley (Morgan), Mack Sterrett, Scott Sterrett, and Caleb Moxley, and his sister Doris Benedict. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by brother in law Donald Benedict and his beloved dog Taffy.
Funeral services will be held privately at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020